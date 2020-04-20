COVID-19 antibodies testing to resume on Tuesday

Brazos Valley Urgent Care will resume testing for the two antibodies related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Testing will be done by appointment only and individuals will remain in their car.

Testing ended early on Sunday due to the number of people that arrived for testing. The line for testing extended down Texas Avenue all the way to Highway 6. The traffic was deemed a safety issue so Brazos Valley Urgent Care decided to end testing early come up with a plan to mitigate traffic during future testing.

"After two days of drive-through testing that went very well, we were overwhelmed by the response that was created by word of mouth, Facebook, and news coverage. The traffic that was generated was dangerous and because of that, we will be moving to an appointment system. We would like to offer another drive through testing opportunity in the future and are looking for a safe way to proceed," said Dr. Kelly Maedo of Brazos Valley Urgent Care.

To schedule a test, call (979)764-2882. Testing is available from Tuesday through Friday this week. Appointments must be made for each person, not for each car. Anyone over the age of one can receive the test and you do not have to be a resident to receive a test.

A photo ID is required for each individual over the age of 18. The cost of the test is $25. Cash or credit cards will be accepted. The results of the test take approximately 20 minutes.

Appointments are filling up fast. Additional testing will take place in the next weeks. The dates and times have not been released at this time.

The test is not FDA-approved, but it is mentioned on the FDA website, indicating that FDA officials have applied for Emergency Use Authorization.