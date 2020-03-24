COVID-19 drive-thru testing available in BCS but requires a screening first

Brazos County currently has two drive-thru locations where people are being tested for COVID-19.

Baylor Scott and White Health Clinic off University Drive in College Station and CapRock Hospital on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. However, you cannot just drive up and be tested. You must be screened prior to arriving at either location.

“The tests are a limited supply and we have to be sure that we are screening patients for the proper criteria before we would recommend a test for them. So they can’t just drive up and request a test,” said Dr. Lon Young with CapRock Health.

CapRock Health requires a screening before someone is tested. You can get screened at one of their four facilities, by calling ahead or using their Telehealth Portal services for an e-visit.

Young says these steps are taken to protect other patients against any possible exposure.

“It is important for us and all providers to continue to see patients who might have appendicitis and other conditions that need to be seen outside of coronavirus,” said Young.

Baylor Scott and White Health is asking people to connect through their virtual health care program MyBSWHealth or downloading the app by texting BETTER to 88408 to set up an e-visit before patients are given tests.

Right now CHI St. Joseph Health does not have a drive-thru set up but they do have a Respiratory Illness Clinic . However, they’re only seeing patients who have been referred by their own health care providers.

CapRock Health and CHI St. Joseph Health are allowing only one visitor per patient.

Baylor Scott and White Health have moved to a no visitor policy with the exception of one parent, spouse or caretaker over the age of 16 for a pediatric or NICU patient, laboring/post-partum patient, patients with disabilities or impairments, patients requiring surgery or other medical procedures and patients requiring end-of-life care.

More information on these health care providers can be found in the related links section.

