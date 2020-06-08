COVID-19 food drive happening in Grimes County

Grimes County 4-H is hosting a COVID-19 food drive to help families who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be three drop off locations for the rest of the week.

Grimes County Extension Office

203 Veterans Memorial Drive in Navasota

June 9 to June 12

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Iola Community Center

7264 Main Street in Iola

June 9, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

American Legion Hall

102 Hill Street in Anderson

June 10, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

June 11, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Suggested donations include canned goods, dry goods and non-perishable items.

All of the donations will benefit the Anderson Food Pantry. If you have any questions, contact the Extension Office at (936) 873-3907.