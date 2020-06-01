COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 15 in Brazos County

15 people are still hospitalized in Brazos County due to COVID-19. That number remains unchanged from Sunday.

Four more additional cases of the virus were confirmed Monday.

There are 285 active cases in the county. 183 people have recovered from the virus. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There have been 487 cases confirmed in Brazos County.

8,121 tests have been performed in the county and reported to the health district.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. 19 people have died so far in Brazos County.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 50

77802 - 36

77803 - 152

77807 - 59

77808 - 22

77840 - 56

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 112

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

Click here to see other demographic information released by the Brazos County Health District.