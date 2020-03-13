Local businesses trying to adjust to COVID-19 impact

With classes being canceled, local businesses are trying to adjust. By the end of spring break, the Brazos Valley would usually start to see students trickle in, but that’s not the case.

“We’re very concerned about what is going on and the effect it’s going to have on our local businesses,” said CEO of Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce Glen Brewer.

Brewer said they oversee more than 1,500 local businesses.

More than 80,000 students received a notification from Texas A&M University and Blinn College advising them to stay home for one more week.

“We know students are not going to be in their classes, but we don’t know exactly how many are not coming back,” said Brewer. “You know every day it gets a little clearer, and we’re hoping as we find out what the parameters of the problem are, we’ll have the appropriate solutions.”

One of the businesses adjusting is la Gabriella Coffeeshop & Pastries.

“Coming to the close of spring break, people usually start trickling back into town, but everyone’s being notified not to come back and I don’t know how that’s going to impact us exactly,” said Owner Gabriella Vasquez.

Brewer said their plan is changing every day, but the best thing they can do is prepare for the worst.

“We’re trying to think worst case, and then be pleasantly surprised,” said Brewer. “I’m sure there are so many businesses that rely specifically on the students and them being here so they could have some trouble, so hopefully there will be some relief for those businesses.”

Vasquez said everything is up in the air because of COVID-19.

“Depends on students, if they come back or if they don’t come back,” said Vasquez. “It depends on everybody else in town, too. On whether or not they start staying home or working from home more.”

The coffee shop owner thinks it could go one of two ways moving forward.

“There will probably be two different scenarios,” said Vasquez. “Either students will be getting out and studying more so they’ll all come, or they will stay home and not get out. We’ll just have to see.”