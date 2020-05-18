COVID-19 mobile test collection sites in the Brazos Valley

Bryan, TEX (KBTX) - The Texas Military Department, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and the Texas Department of State Health Services are partnering to provide mobile COVID-19 testing sites in the Brazos Valley.
Tuesday, May 19
Grimes County Residents:
Fairgrounds in Navasota
Burleson County Residents:
Fairgrounds in Caldwell
Wednesday, May 20
Brazos County Residents:
Location unknown at this time
Washington County Residents:
Fairgrounds in Brenham
Thursday, May 21
Leon County Residents:
Leon County Expo Center
Madison County Residents:
Lake Madison Lake House
Robertson County Residents:
Hearne High School
Priority testing will be given to those in the following groups:
People with symptoms
Healthcare workers
First responders
People over the age of 65
People who have had contact with a positive COVID-19 case
Testing is by appointment only.
To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
Registration is not open until 24 hours prior to the testing date.
Appointments are available between 8 am-5 pm at each testing site.
You do not have to be a resident of the county to get tested at that site.
Testing is limited and appointments are first come, first serve.