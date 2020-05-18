COVID-19 mobile test collection sites in the Brazos Valley

The Texas Military Department, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and the Texas Department of State Health Services are partnering to provide mobile COVID-19 testing sites in the Brazos Valley.

Tuesday, May 19

Grimes County Residents:

Fairgrounds in Navasota

Burleson County Residents:

Fairgrounds in Caldwell

Wednesday, May 20

Brazos County Residents:

Location unknown at this time

Washington County Residents:

Fairgrounds in Brenham

Thursday, May 21

Leon County Residents:

Leon County Expo Center

Madison County Residents:

Lake Madison Lake House

Robertson County Residents:

Hearne High School

Priority testing will be given to those in the following groups:

People with symptoms

Healthcare workers

First responders

People over the age of 65

People who have had contact with a positive COVID-19 case

Testing is by appointment only.

To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

Registration is not open until 24 hours prior to the testing date.

Appointments are available between 8 am-5 pm at each testing site.

You do not have to be a resident of the county to get tested at that site.

Testing is limited and appointments are first come, first serve.