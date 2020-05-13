COVID-19 won't stop some Texans' summer travel

COVID-19 has completely transformed the tourism industry as more people make the decision to modify or cancel summer plans.

But for some Texans, the pandemic doesn't mean altogether ditching their summer travel plans.

We spoke with Angela Durko, a Texas A&M University tourism educator and researcher, about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Texans' plan for life in a post-social distancing world.

Durko recently finished a study entitled, "Travel Consumer Feedback and Reflections Onset of COVID-19," focused on how the pandemic has changed the tourism industry temporarily, and possibly permanently.

Many respondents say it'll be a staggered return to most activities. But there does appear to be a return to travel for family gatherings, and a more positive return to travel by car.

In fact, Durko's study showed that roughly one in four Texans say they will leave the state this summer and roughly one in ten say they plan on leaving the country this summer.

But she says most people will take a cautious "wait and see" approach.

"People want to see that restaurants and businesses are setting guidelines," Durko explains, "and they want to see that they're sticking to their word. They will listen to what their friends and others say about a business before they're willing to go out."

She says the slower returns to normalcy will be in the areas where people feel they are exposed to others for an extended amount of time. Some examples Durko included were long international flights, cruises, concerts, and large sporting events.

But Durko believes they'll come back, eventually.

