CS Bomb Squad controlled-detonates explosives

Residents of the College Station heard a loud explosion on Friday morning.

The College Station Police Department posted on Twitter this morning that the College Station Bomb Squad conducted three controlled detonations this morning. These detonations are done to properly dispose of the various explosive items recovered by the bomb squad.

Some of these items include out of date explosives and/or recovered items.

The College Station bomb squad serve a seven-county area and disposes explosive on an as-needed basis.