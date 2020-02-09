College Station City Council to consider changes to Wellborn Road

The College Station City Council will be looking into a roadway study that could impact major roads in south College Station.

A $1.3 million study would include looking into adding a separated grade crossing on the railroad tracks at the interchange of William D. Fitch Parkway and Wellborn Road in College Station.

Also included in the study is the widening of Wellborn Road from Graham Road to Greens Prairie Road.

Halff Associates, the company that would be hired to conduct the study, will also present a design for what the widening of the road would look like.

Council is expected to make a decision on the study during a meeting Monday.

