CS Council Place-4 candidates react to postponement of run-off until November

Voters will now have to wait until November to decide who will fill College Station City Council Place 4 in a run-off election.

The race that has been postponed since April 18 due to COVID-19 concerns will now happen on the same ballot as Places 1, 3 and 5.

In December 2019, Elianor Vessali stepped down from College Station City Council to run for U.S. Congressional District 17 seat, leaving a vacant spot on the council.

Now, weeks after the originally scheduled run-off and months after the seat was vacated, the final candidates for Place-4 say they are ready to get to work.

However, candidates Joe Guerra and Elizabeth Cunha differ on how soon that position should be filled.

"There are going to be some tough decisions the city council will have to make, and you'll need seven people on council so you don't have the 3-3 votes," Guerra said.

Guerra says he knows the city council's decision to postpone the election in April was the best for the health of the community, but, come November, that seat will have been empty for a year.

"These local representatives are going to make decisions that affect you, the public," Guerra said.

Elizabeth Cunha was the candidate who asked the council to consider pushing back the proposed August 18 date to November 3.

Cunha's concern is making sure the young vote is present at the polls.

"I was not OK with us telling the students to stay home after spring break and then five months later, closing that election before they ever stepped foot on campus," Cunha said.

Cunha also says that ultimately, waiting until November saves the taxpayers money. The City of College Station says the estimated cost for holding the August 18 election was $15,000.

"Everyone should have access to the ballot box and be able to participate in electing the leaders under which they are going to have consequences," Cunha said.

Both candidates say they are using the extra time to campaign and invest in the community even more.

The CS Council Place-4 election is a non-partisan election, meaning that voters will not see candidates listed with party affiliations.