College Station police looking for missing 84-year-old woman

Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 84-year-old woman who was last seen in College Station.

According to authorities, Ernestine Dangerfield was last around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of Harvey Road seen wearing a purple sweater and blue jeans.

Dangerfield was driving a gray 2015 Nissan Altima with Texas License Plate #HMN1790.

Police say Dangerfield doesn’t know the area well and may head to Paris, Texas.

According to authorities, Dangerfield is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

If you have information on Dangerfield's whereabouts, you're asked to contact police at (979) 764-3600.

