College Station police looking for missing 84-year-old woman

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 84-year-old woman who was last seen in College Station.
According to authorities, Ernestine Dangerfield was last around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of Harvey Road seen wearing a purple sweater and blue jeans.
Dangerfield was driving a gray 2015 Nissan Altima with Texas License Plate #HMN1790.
Police say Dangerfield doesn’t know the area well and may head to Paris, Texas.
According to authorities, Dangerfield is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.
If you have information on Dangerfield's whereabouts, you're asked to contact police at (979) 764-3600.