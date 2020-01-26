CS city council candidate preview ahead of Election Day

The City of College Station is holding a special election Tuesday to fill the open seat on City Council.

This comes after Elianor Vessali announced her run for Congress in November.

A total of four candidates filed to finish Vessali’s term which ends November 2021.

First is Elizabeth Cunha, who is currently serving as a commissioner on the College Station Planning and Zoning Committee.

"We're still trying to make advancements in neighborhood integrity and defending neighborhoods. That needs to continue. We need to address traffic congestion. That's the number one concern the citizens have. With the new census coming out, we need to make sure everyone is counted and get that message out," said Cunha.

Next is Lieutenant Colonel David Fujimoto, a 22 year United States Air Force pilot, who currently works for the Texas A&M Foundation as Director of Development for Veterans Affairs.

"I hope to bring diversity to the city council. We live in a diverse city; many socioeconomic classes, many racial backgrounds. We have young college students and we have life-long residents and we have those young professionals in between, and I think that our elected body on the city level should represent the diversity of our city," said Fujimoto.

The next candidate is Joe Gerra Jr., he serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission and is a certified city planner and professional transportation planner.

"I happen to be a certified professional transportation planner through the Institute of Transportation Engineers. So I have 30 years of transportation planning and engineering experience; ten with TxDot, five with the city of College Station and the rest in the private sector, and I want to utilize that experience to serve the citizens of College Station," said Guerra Jr.

Marycruz DeLeón Morales is the final candidate running for the city council seat. She is on the board for Brazos Valley Council of Governments. Morales graduated from the Bush School with a graduate certificate in nonprofit and philanthropy.

"Family First. That means mental health, physical health. All around making sure that the families do come first and that we are able to accommodate their needs," said DeLeón Morales. "We are a growing community and it's growing exponentially with being on all the top 10 of all the lists coming out."

Early voting ran from January 13-24, the city reports they received 1, 152 votes total.

Election Day is Tuesday, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at College Station City Hall.

