College Station City Council to consider roadwork on Francis Drive

The College Station City Council is considering a contract to replace pavement on Francis Drive during its meeting Monday afternoon.

Phase one of the work on Francis Drive would be complete after replacing the pavement with concrete from Munson Avenue to Shady Lane. Phase two would include the same work from Walton Drive to Munson Avenue.

The company that would conduct the work is Larry Young Paving and would cost $2.63 million.

The city says that the project will also replace the sidewalk, and includes water, wastewater, and drainage improvements.

The contract will be voted on at Monday's city council meeting.

