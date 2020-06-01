CS council Place 4 runoff race to be held Nov. 3

The runoff race for College Station council Place 4 will be held on November 3, along with regular elections for Places 1, 3 and 5.

Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra, Jr., are looking to fill the seat left vacant when councilwoman Elainor Vessali stepped down to run for the U.S. Congressional District 17 seat.

The runoff election scheduled for April was canceled because of COVID-19. City leaders were told they would need permission from the Governor's Office or a favorable court order to host a special election.

Council met Monday night to discuss August 18 as a possible date.

According to a city spokesman, city leaders did not receive a response from the Governor's Office until late Monday. The response said state officials believed their permission was not required, so they did not offer an opinion.

Regarding a court order to allow the August date, the city spokesman said securing one would require cooperation from both candidates and comments during the council meeting showed only one candidate was in favor of the August election.