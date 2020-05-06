CS family uses 'Lemon-aid Stand' to raise more than $2,000 for food bank

The King family found a way to help others who are struggling during this pandemic.

Radley, Emmy, and Landry King hosted a "Lemon-aid Stand" last Friday.

The goal was to help others with the money they raised.

"We could give food to people that don't have it," said Landry.

Radley says food is something others sometimes take for granted.

"It's scary right now during this time. Some people don't have the privilege as other people do to have enough food or to go to the grocery store," said Radley.

The siblings chose to donate their funds to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

In just a few short hours they raised $500.

"Some people from my mom's work showed up. Our teachers and our friends showed up and just like some random people," said Emmy.

The crew's mom, Katy King, says even after closing up shop people began donating through Venmo.

"People are motivated to give when they see other people doing that and it just kept going and kept going," said King.

Tuesday they dropped off a check to the Brazos Valley Food Bank for $2,200.

Lauren Burge with the Brazos Valley Food Bank says a donation like this can feed more than 10,000 people, which is especially vital during this pandemic.

"People are getting laid off, not working right now, not getting paid and those missed paychecks really do add up, so we are seeing a lot more new people," said Burge.

Radley says it's important to give back to the community when you can.

"You may not know it but your friend or somebody might need this during this time and donating $1 could provide a meal for somebody, which is really useful during this time," said Radley.

