College Station family hosts graduation parade for Aggie

COVID-19 is altering the way we celebrate big accomplishments including graduation.

Kyle Cox graduated Thursday from Texas A&M University with his master's degree.

He's faced a lot of challenges over the years with his life-long battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Cox's family wasn't going to let COVID-19 get in the way of showing him how proud they are.

Cox's friends and family helped celebrate him Friday with a surprise graduation parade. They decorated their cars, made signs, and cheered him on as they drove by.

"It was a little bit disappointing at first to not be able to celebrate graduation but having everyone come out it was very special for me," said Cox.

Cox says next on the agenda is finding a job, he hopes to become an advocate for people with disabilities.