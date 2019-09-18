CS police investigating death say there is no danger to the public

College Station police on Wednesday said they are investigating a death at a home near the Shenandoah community, but stressed there is no danger to the public.

Firefighters and paramedics first responded to a medical call at the home around 5:30 p.m. near Hunter Creek Drive and Front Royal Drive.

Officers said they are now investigating a death inside the house but wouldn't elaborate on the situation.

Several concerned neighbors have reached out to KBTX after seeing multiple police units in the area to ask if there was any threat.

"At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public," said CSPD spokesman Officer Tristen Lopez.