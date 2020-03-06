Police: Motorcyclists seriously injured in Texas Ave crash

UPDATE 9:50 p.m: Roadways are back open.

------

College Station police are working a crash at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway. A pickup truck and motorcycle collided at the intersection just before 9:00 p.m.

According to police, all directions except southbound Texas Avenue is closed. Traffic on Southwest Parkway is being rerouted to Cornell Drive.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible until the scene is cleared.

Police say the driver of the truck was turning left onto Southwest Parkway. Investigators say the driver failed to yield the right of way at a blinking yellow light and crashed into the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was ejected then slid under a stopped car. Police say the motorcyclist suffered incapacitating injuries in the crash.