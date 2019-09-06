CSFD kicks off MDA campaign with a pie to the face

College Station firefighters kicked off their MDA Campaign with a pie to the face Friday morning.

It was a messy morning over at station two. Firefighters and College Station City Manager Bryan Woods all participated.

Firefighters have been bringing awareness and raising funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for over 65 years, and this is just another way to help bring awareness to those with the disease.

“We are defined by our strength and our muscles and these kids, they don’t really have that. So we can be the strength for them and raise the funds for them and bring awareness,” said College Station firefighter Matthew Winkler.

This year, Bryan and College Station Fire Departments are joining together for their annual Fill the Boot Campaign. It will take place on October 10. It is the same weekend as the Texas A&M versus Alabama game.

