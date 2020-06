The College Station Fire Department is responding to a fire call at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Colgate Drive.

The call came in around 5:00 p.m.

According to officials on scene, the fire started on the third floor in a hallway. They say no apartments were involved in the fire.

Officials say no one was injured.

The blaze has been contained but crews are still evaluating the scene.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story when we know more.