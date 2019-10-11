College Station Fire Department receives $1.2 million in federal grant funding

Monday, College Station City Council approved three federal grants totaling $1.2 million for the College Station Fire Department.

The bulk of the funding comes from the Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response. This means the fire department will be hiring six firefighters.

The other two grants come from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant, worth nearly $300,000. Those funds will provide a source-capturing diesel exhaust removal system in fire stations 1, 2 and 4.

"It's an exposure several times a day, every shift that you come to work, over a 30 year career, and it builds up in our systems,” said College Station Captain Stuart Marrs “Firefighter cancer is something we need to be aware of and we need to take steps to mitigate that.”

Marrs says the special hose system connects to the exhaust pipes of the fire trucks and will detach as the trucks pull out of the station.

"They vacuum out those harmful particles and fumes away from the station,” said Marrs.

The firefighters are also receiving special training to create a better dialogue when responding to calls.

“Make sure that everybody’s talking the same language on these scenes, and that things don’t fall through the cracks at a very hectic emergency scene,” said Marrs.

