CSISD Education Foundation gives out more than $185k in grants

The CSISD Education Foundation went on its annual Grant Patrol tour on Wednesday morning.

The foundation handed out 60 checks to help pay for programs at every College Station school. After hopping on three yellow buses, the foundation and sponsors paraded to every CSISD campus to pass out the checks personally.

Director of the CSISD Education Foundation, Teresa Benden, said this was a record-breaking year.

"We were able to award $185,372 in innovative teaching grants," said Benden.

These grants fulfill goals for both students and teachers that wouldn't have been possible otherwise. It was like Christmas in November for Wellborn Middle School teacher Jill Butler when she saw the foundation walk through their doors.

"It's a wonderful feeling," said Butler. "It feels like a dream come true."

In Butler's case, the grant she received will fund LEADS. LEADS is a program that teaches students leadership skills while focusing on how to make CSISD campuses better. The program started last year, and it is still in infancy stages, but it is continuing to grow every year thanks to the grants.

"To get these grants means that goals that students have and goals that teachers have can be achieved," said Butler.

Benden said that the foundation focuses on three things.

"To inspire learning, enrich teaching, and to recognize the successes of our teachers and students," said Benden.

She finds it vital that they pour back into the public schools in College Station.

"Public schools are the future of our country," said Benden. "So it starts here, it starts at home."