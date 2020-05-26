CSISD Education Foundation gives out record number of scholarships

A record-breaking number of scholarships were given out Tuesday night to graduating College Station ISD seniors.

The Education Foundation says they gave out 93 scholarships, totaling $105,000. Foundation leaders say they are given out seniors attending 4-year universities as well as those pursuing career and technical training.

Heather Simmen, Board President of the Education Foundation, says they wanted to make sure they could still honor the graduates in a special way.

"It is just a testament to our community and how generous they are, how deserving these students are, and how hard they work. So we are very excited," said Simmen. "Yes, it is not a traditional celebration, but still, the money is going to a great cause and will get spent and these kids deserve it."

Below is a full press release from the foundation:

Scholarship recipients are a diverse representation of the excellent students graduating from all three high schools in College Station ISD. Their future plans include attending four-year colleges, including ivy league universities, to study science, agriculture, business, engineering, health, education, and others. This year, the Education Foundation is proud to award 11 scholarships dedicated to students that are planning to pursue career and technical training education. These vocational scholarships will support the next generation of first responders, technicians, trade professionals, and others.

“We are excited to support graduating seniors as they make plans to further their education and prepare for the workforce,” commented Education Foundation director Teresa Benden. “It is only through the incredible support of our community that we have reached this landmark level of scholarships.”

The CSISD Education Foundation has awarded 618 scholarships totaling $677,150 since its inception in 1999. Local businesses and community members make these scholarships possible. This year’s corporate sponsors include CHI St. Joseph Health, C.C. Creations, Caldwell Country, Copy Corner, Culpepper Realty, HEB, Rife Law Firm, Webber Commercial Construction, VLK Architects and others. Local families and groups also provide academic, career and technology, special interest, and memorial scholarships.

“Avinext is proud to partner with the Education Foundation to encourage young leaders to pursue their career goals,” said Robert Orzabal, Avinext owner and Foundation board member. “We see it as a critical investment in our community.”

The Education Foundation accepts scholarship applications annually from December through March. Scholarship applications are reviewed by board members in April, and scholarships are awarded in May. Recipients are selected by blind-review based on scholarship requirements, grades, involvement in extracurricular activities and volunteerism.

For more a complete list of scholarships awarded visit givetokids.csisd.org. For more information, please contact Teresa Benden (979)-220-5955 or tbenden@csisd.org.