CSISD announces sole finalist for superintendent job

Deputy CSISD Superintendent Mike Martindale is the sole finalist for the district's top job.

The College Station ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday and voted unanimously to name Martindale as the lone finalist. He has been serving as Interim Superintendent since Feb. 3.

He has a total of 29 years of experience in public education, 16 years as principal.

Martindale was first hired by CSISD as principal of Rock Prairie Elementary in 2007. He later became the first principal at College Station High school during its opening in 2012. In January 2016, Martindale was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and deputy superintendent.

The previous superintendent, Dr. Clark Ealy, was confirmed as the Superintendent of Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD on Jan. 7. The Board of Trustees approved of Ealy's resignation on Feb. 2.