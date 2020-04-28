CSISD honors class of 2020 seniors at Hall of Fame Banquet

College Station ISD celebrated its outstanding seniors and their chosen educators Tuesday night through a virtual Facebook Live celebration.

The College Station ISD Hall of Fame Banquet is an extraordinary event hosted each year by the CSISD Education Foundation. The Hall of Fame Banquet honors the top 6% of graduating seniors voted on by the teachers and staff from each high school.

This year, 58 students from A&M Consolidated, College Station, and College View High Schools were selected based on their integrity, leadership, positive attitude, and dedication to the school.

Each student honoree selects an educator who has been influential in their academic career and honors them with an essay.

A full list of honorees can be found on the College Station ISD Education Foundation's website.

