CSISD investigates threat against Wellborn Middle School

Parents of students at Wellborn Middle School got an email Monday afternoon informing them about an investigation into a threat against the school.

According to the email from WMS Principal Julia Mishler, a student made a comment that was considered threatening to the school by another student. An anonymous tip was made through the P3 app, Mishler said.

The email states that, after an investigation by the school and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, there was no real threat to the school, students or staff.

Mishler wrote that they take any threat to students and staff seriously and work closely with law enforcement to investigate and take appropriate action. The sheriff's office provides School Resource Deputies for College Station campuses.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says they assisted in the investigation but found no criminal offense. The matter is being handled by school officials, said Deputy Steve Garon.

Here is the entire email sent out from Mishler:

Dear Families of WMS Students,

During the school day, a student made a comment that was perceived as threatening to the school by another student.

We received an anonymous P3 app report this afternoon notifying us of the threat and immediately got the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office involved in our investigation. The investigation concluded that there is no danger to the school because of this threat.

We take any report that is threatening to our staff and students seriously and work closely with local law enforcement to investigate and take appropriate action.

Please take a moment to speak with your child(ren) regarding this situation. Any threatening action toward our campus, even if it’s meant to be a joke, will be taken seriously and charges will be pursued.

Also, please take an opportunity to talk to your student(s) about speaking up if they feel threatened. There are a couple ways to do this. The first would be to tell a teacher or administrator. If your student does not feel comfortable speaking to a staff member, we have an anonymous tip application called “P3 Campus App” located on the home page of each CSISD secondary campus website.

Student and staff safety will always be our top priority.

Respectfully,

Julia Mishler

WMS Principal