CSISD plans to reopen facilities to employees beginning June 1

The College Station ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday night to discuss the next steps for the district.

One major topic of was the reopening of campus facilities for employees and visitors.

Beginning June 1, the facilities will reopen at a 25% capacity and employees are expected to follow safety measures. Those measures include self-screening before arriving at work, wearing face masks, and keeping up with good hygiene. The district also plans to put sanitation stations in place to promote good hygiene.

“We are giving people the assurance that our facilities are up to date clean. We are taking the proper steps and being very proactive,” said Board of Trustee’s President Michael Schaefer.

The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with Bryan ISD to allow CSISD students to take classes at Bryan’s Career and Technical Education Center (CTE). CSISD will be charged per class a 1/6 cost to offset the tools and usage for BISD. According to the agenda packet, that would come out to $1,385 per student per class they take.

Superintendent Mike Martindale says this is a great opportunity to allow CSISD students to expand the classes they can take.

“It is a win-win for all of us because we are all in the same business, and that is to prepare kiddos for the future,” said Martindale.

The board also discussed the different options for the next school year, but Martindale says he believes it is too close to the school year to begin talking about drastic changes. Board members discussed options like surveys to the community to gather their input.

Martindale also says that at this time, they are still discussing if the school facilities will be used for summer camps, and expect to have a decision soon.

The board did recognize the fluidity of their plans, giving the ever-changing environment, and plan to look at their plans for the next few months as more information is given to them.

