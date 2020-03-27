College Station ISD provides significant update on COVID-19 impact

The College Station ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution that will pay all regularly-scheduled employees who missed work during this time of school closure during this time.

The board met on Friday morning to provide an update on COVID-19.

“Our local policy, DEA, allows us to pay employees during a time of emergency closure,” said CSISD Interim Superintendent Mike Martindale. “A resolution just finalizes that act.”

The board also allowed CSISD to make a purchase of $50,000 or more.

“In policy, any amount beyond $50,000 would require board approval, this resolution simply delegates that to me during the time of closing for emergency purchases that would be necessary to maintain operation,” said Martindale.

Martindale said this resolution would allow them to move quickly if they had a particular issue, but he doesn’t have anything in mind right now.

Martindale also updated the school board with how lunches and online schooling is going.

On Monday, March 16, 420 meals were handed out, and on Thursday, there were 1,993 meals passed out to students.

Martindale received data from their online program, Schoology, who said from Monday to Wednesday, there were 18,208 student logins. On top of this, there were more than 6,000 parent logins and 2,300 teacher logins.

Martindale also mentioned that they are ironing out details to allow parents to pick up lunches without a student being in the car. This change should go into place next week.