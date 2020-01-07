CSISD school board will meet Wednesday to possibly pick interim superintendent

Superintendent Clark Ealy has been named a lone finalist for the superintendent position open in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school district near San Antonio.

The school board is scheduled to meet Wednesday to begin the official process of searching for a new superintendent.

A special meeting is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The board will meet in executive session to possibly name an interim superintendent.

The following statement was released last month from CSISD Board President Michael Schaefer:

“As a collective board, we are extremely grateful for the leadership provided by Dr. Ealy in his 20 years at College Station ISD.

In his six years as the Superintendent, he has expertly led this district in its transition from a smaller district to a larger district with 19 campuses and almost 14,000 students. Even with all the change, the focus from Dr. Ealy and his staff has remained on ensuring our students continue to perform at the highest levels in the classroom and in extra-curricular activities.

College Station ISD is in a great place - both academically and financially - and we are very excited about the direction in which the district is headed.

The board has begun preliminary discussions as to our next steps. A 21-day waiting period is mandatory between being named lone finalist and officially becoming superintendent. After Dr. Ealy is officially hired by Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD we will finalize the process of finding the best candidate to lead our district.”

The following news release has been posted on the district's web page:

"The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees, at its called December 12, 2019 meeting, named Dr. Clark C. Ealy, Superintendent of Schools at the College Station Independent School District, as finalist for the position of Superintendent of Schools.

By law, the Board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Dr. Ealy to be the new superintendent for Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD. Dr. Ealy is slated to replace outgoing Superintendent, Dr. Greg Gibson.

The Board has followed a lengthy process in determining the finalist. In September, Trustees hired the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Executive Search Services to direct the search. TASB consultants met with staff and community groups in October to discuss leadership qualities of the new superintendent. The profile developed from these meetings and additional information sought through on online community survey, was the yardstick used by the Board and consultants in evaluating the applicants for the position.

The Board selected seven applicants for initial interviews, with three applicants invited back for a second interview. With the second round of interviews completed, a committee of the Board visited College Station ISD and reported back to the Board. The Board is scheduled to vote to offer a contract to insert Dr. Ealy on January 7, 2020. Dr. Ealy has served as Superintendent of Schools at College Station ISD since 2014."