Police: Pickup truck driver was distracted before striking CSISD school bus

A College Station ISD bus and pickup truck collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in south College Station

It happened around 4:10 p.m. at Greens Prairie Road and Woodlake Drive. College Station police say the pickup truck driver ran the stop sign at the intersection and hit the bus.

Officers on the scene say the driver of the truck was distracted by something inside the vehicle and was issued a ticket for disregarding the stop sign.

Police say more than 20 kids from Pecan Trail Intermediate School were on the bus.

A couple of the student complained of some pain and were taken to local urgent care by their parents.