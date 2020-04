An argument over money sent a man to the hospital with stab wounds.

According to College Station police, the victim was arguing with the suspect just before 6 p.m. Friday when the victim was stabbed in the 2100 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

The victim went to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say they have identified the suspect, but no arrests have been made yet. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.