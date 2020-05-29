CSPD Chief says actions of Minneapolis officers breaks "bond of trust"

Newly appointed College Station Police Chief Billy Couch says the conduct of George Floyd's arresting officers breaks the bonds of trust between police and community.

In a Facebook post Friday evening, Chief Couch went on to reaffirm the integrity of the College Station Police Department, saying they are "committed to serving all citizens equally, compassionately, and with the intent of creating unity within our community."

On Monday, George Floyd died while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. Video of the arrest surfaced showing what appears to be a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for an extended amount of time.

That officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the case.

Here is CSPD Chief Billy Couch's full statement:

This week has been difficult as we have watched with our own eyes what has occurred in Minneapolis. Such actions by those sworn to protect and serve break the bonds of trust between police and community, and this week serves as a sobering reminder of how quickly this can occur.

The dignity of all persons and the preservation of life is always our foremost priority and is consistent with the rigorous training and oath our officers take. We are committed to serving all citizens equally, compassionately, and with the intent of creating unity within our community. We reject any behavior that abuses the trust bestowed upon our agency, and we are dedicated to protect and serve with excellence, integrity, and respect to all citizens without discrimination.

The College Station Police Department will continue to work tirelessly with utmost transparency every day. We understand that respect fosters trust, and that trust helps build effective partnerships within the community and we will never take your support for granted.

Chief Billy Couch, College Station Police Department