CSPD Chief's last day after 35 years on the force

After 35 years of service, Cheif Scott McCollum worked his final day with the College Station Police Department on Friday.

McCollum graduated from Texas A&M University in 1985 and immediately joined the department. He noted that he originally had plans to be a veterinarian but never looked back once he got a taste of being on the force. McCollum wore many hats during his time with CSPD such as detective, patrol sergeant, lieutenant, public information officer, commander and assistant chief. In 2014, he was named chief of CSPD.

He was filled with gratitude on his last day.

"It's been a great ride. I've enjoyed every moment. I'm truly blessed to have been able to serve in such a great organization for so many years and then to ultimately be able to serve as the chief for the last five and a half years has just been a dream come true," said McCollum.

As for the future, McCollum has accepted a position with Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

Assistant Chief, Chuck Fleeger, will fill McCollum's role in an interim capacity until a new hire is made.