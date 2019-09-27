CSPD Lieutenant Craig Anderson retires after 31 years

The following news release was provided by the College Station Police Department:

On Friday, September 27, 2019, members of the law enforcement community and many others gathered at the City of College Station Council Chambers to honor Lt. Craig Anderson for his 31 years of exceptional law enforcement service.

A native of Somerville, Texas, Lt. Anderson began his career with the College Station Police Department on January 18, 1988 following four years of service as an Operations Specialist in the United States Navy. Since joining our department, Lt. Anderson has worked in or supervised many areas and received numerous commendations for his outstanding work and dedication.

During Lt. Anderson’s first decade of service to our community, he joined our Police Honor Guard (1989), became a Crime Prevention and Community Policing Officer (1990), was selected as our Community Policing Coordinator (1992), was assigned as a School Resource Officer (1995), and served as a member of our Hostage Negotiation Team.

Lt. Anderson was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in June of 2002. As a Sergeant, Lt. Anderson served in the Uniformed Patrol Division, earned an Outstanding Service Award (2003), and transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division (2005). Lt. Anderson earned his Master Peace Officer Certificate (2006) before promoting to Lieutenant in June of 2008.

In his third decade with CSPD, Lt. Anderson served as commander of the Community Services Division (2009), Day Shift Patrol (2012), Night Shift Patrol (2014), and has served as our Administrative Lieutenant since October 2017. In his latest assignment, Lt. Anderson supervised our Community Enhancement Unit, served as our Public Information Officer, and managed our Volunteer, Internship, Chaplain, Grants, and Honor Guard Programs.

Lt. Anderson’s retirement ceremony included stories from officers and friends from the law enforcement field and the community. It was clear that Lt. Anderson made a lasting and positive impact within the police department and the entire community. Lt. Anderson was friend to many and a servant to all. His faithful commitment to the community and those he served is something to be proud of. While Lt. Anderson will continue to serve as Pastor of his church, he will be missed by his College Station Police Department family. We wish him the best in his future endeavors