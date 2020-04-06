CSPD: Man arrested after stealing truck in College Station

A College Station man is in the Brazos County jail accused of stealing a truck.

Zachary Aaron Cheyne, 26, was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Monday.

According to College Station police, an officer was called to a home on Dominik Drive just before 9:00 a.m. Monday because a truck had just been stolen.

Officers stopped a truck that matched the description of the stolen truck at Harvey Road and Highway 6. Police determined it was the stolen vehicle and arrested Cheyne.