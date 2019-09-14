Woman seriously injured after being struck by alleged intoxicated driver

An intoxicated driver refused to stop after striking a pedestrian early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue, police said.

Pedro Puga, 17, of Bryan is charged with striking a woman with his car and fleeing the scene

It happened around 2:00 a.m. as the victim and her friends were walking back to their house along Texas Avenue north of University Drive. The woman was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Texas and received serious injuries.

Police say she was rushed by a medical helicopter to a hospital and at last check, her condition appeared to be stable but the extent of her injuries was unknown.

College Station police tell News 3's Rusty Surette the suspect and his car were found parked at a restaurant on E. Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue shortly after the crash.

He was taken into custody following a short foot chase with officers and booked into the Brazos County Jail. Police have identified him as Pedro Puga, 17, of Bryan. He's been charged with Intoxication Assault, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, and Evading Arrest.

Police said they were trying to get the roadway back open as soon as possible, but it could be mid-morning before it happens.

This marks the latest in a series of violent accidents and crashes over the last 24 hours on Brazos Valley roads.

A 21-year-old man died Friday afternoon after his Jeep rolled on Wellborn near Northgate in Bryan.

A pedestrian was struck and killed along I-45 Friday evening in Huntsville. Witnesses told KBTX the victim was carrying groceries and was attempting to cross the highway when she was hit.

A Bryan man died Friday after the semi-truck he was driving was hit by a train north of Somerville in Burleson County.

Emergency crews on Friday also responded to several serious crashes on I-45 between Huntsville and Madisonville, Boonville Road near Highway 6 in Bryan and Rock Prairie Road over Highway 6 in College Station.