CSPD: SUV hits baby stroller after pedestrian disobeys traffic signals on Texas Avenue

A child was injured Monday morning after an SUV collided with a stroller in the middle of a busy College Station intersection.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Texas Avenue and Southwest Parkway.

College Station police said the person pushing the stroller disobeyed traffic signals and proceeded into the intersection as the pedestrian control signal displayed a solid red hand.

Oncoming traffic had the green light and the SUV hit the stroller as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Texas Avenue. Another vehicle also had to slam on its breaks to avoid a collision.

The infant suffered non-life threatening injuries, said police.

The pedestrian was issued a citation for Disobeying a Pedestrian Control Device.

Police did not specify the relationship between the child and the pedestrian.