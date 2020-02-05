CSPD: Two found with multiple laptops stolen from local business

Two people were recently found in possession of several stolen laptops that could be linked to a burglary at a College Station business, according to police.

Lexi Rowley, 24, of College Station, and Travis Sanders, 29, of Bryan were both found with the computers last week at a motel on Texas Avenue, according to arrest reports.

Police said Rowley sold one of the laptops last month to a pawn shop in Bryan. There was evidence at the motel that they may have sold other laptops.

All the laptops may have been taken during a burglary on January 11 at a business networking company located in College Station. The owners of that business said an estimated $40,000 worth of property was taken during the break-in.

Sanders was arrested last week after police found him with a pickup truck full of stolen property at the motel.

Rowley was arrested on Tuesday.

Both remain in the Brazos County Detention Center.