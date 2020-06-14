Local detective brings community, police together with Peace Party'

College Station Police Department Detective and Senior Pastor for Momentum Church BCS, Primo Alaniz, held a “Peace Party” in his church’s parking lot to bring police and the community together.

Members of the community and CSPD enjoyed free food, music, and games together. Halfway through the party, Alaniz called everyone in attendance to gather in a circle and pray for our community and country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

For Alaniz, the event was about strengthening the relationship between the community and police.

“I just wanted our community to know that we've got great police officers here in the Bryan-College Station area who have a passion for souls, who have a passion for serving, who have a passion for their community. So we can't let those few bad apples represent all of us," said Alaniz.

Alaniz says if we want change in our nation, we need to do it one relationship at a time.