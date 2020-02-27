CSPD arrest man for drinking while driving after causing accident

College Station Police arrested a man for driving while intoxicated with an open container after police say he hit another vehicle while driving Wednesday night.

Melvin Merida-Aguilar, 40, was involved in a minor accident at Dartmouth Street and Manuel Drive in College Station. When officers got there, they found a white SUV had been struck by a gray 2008 Volkswagen Passat. The driver and passenger of the SUV said the Merida-Aguilar hit their car and he was visibly drunk.

Officers found an open beer in the center console of Merida-Aguilar’s vehicle, along with several other unopened beers. Merida-Aguilar admitted to drinking the beer while driving when the accident happened.

