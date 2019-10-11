Man posing as victims advocate arrested for forcing women into prostitution

College Station police arrested a man for forcing women into prostitution. The victims say the suspect pretended to be someone who helped victims of domestic violence find shelter.

According to authorities, two women reached out Thursday about Kevdrick Jefferson, 24. They said Jefferson met them at a hotel then made them post ads to online escort services and meet with men.

When officers went to find Jefferson at a different hotel, they found a third victim. She said she was dating the suspect for about two months before he forced her into selling herself online.

Jefferson was arrested and charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, and compelling prostitution by force.