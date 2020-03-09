CSPD arrest teen for crashing vehicle in apartment parking garage

College Station Police arrested a 19-year-old for driving drunk and crashing his car in a parking garage.

CSPD says they responded to a major accident call after Benny Eduardo Torres Zazueta, 19, reportedly crashed his vehicle on the third floor of the parking garage of an apartment on the 300 block of Boyett Street. Officers found several car parts and fluid that leaked from the vehicle that followed up the garage for multiple stories.

Officials found Zazueta on the eighth floor with his vehicle parked in a spot marked for handicap parking. Zazueta claimed he was heading home from a party and admitted to drinking beers while there.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

