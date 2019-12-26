CSPD arrest two for Christmas Day burglaries

College Station Police arrested two people for walking into an open garage and stealing items inside on Christmas Day.

CSPD responded to the burglary of a habitation call Wednesday morning after the homeowner saw a man walk up to his garage, steal a Yeti cooler, and then take off with another person in the vehicle.

Officers tried to stop the truck on Texas Avenue with Jonathan Russell, 28, and Travis Sanders inside, 29, but the two took off.

Authorities later found the truck abandoned in an apartment in the 400 block of Anderson Street. Officers found the stolen Yeti inside the truck, along with items they believe were stolen from other areas as well.

Both men are charged with burglary of a habitation. In addition, Russell is charged with evading arrest.

