CSPD arrested three would-be burglars

The College Station Police Department arrested two adults and one juvenile in the Tower Point parking lot.

Police responded to the parking lot at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The suspects were trying door car handles.

One adult was carrying a gun and the other had illegal substances. The juvenile spit in the officers face and resisted arrest. The juvenile also lied in order to prevent being identified.

A KBTX viewer sent in photos of the arrest happening in front of businesses.