CSPD arrested three would-be burglars

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department arrested two adults and one juvenile in the Tower Point parking lot.
Police responded to the parking lot at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
The suspects were trying door car handles.
One adult was carrying a gun and the other had illegal substances. The juvenile spit in the officers face and resisted arrest. The juvenile also lied in order to prevent being identified.
A KBTX viewer sent in photos of the arrest happening in front of businesses.