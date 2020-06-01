CSPD asking for help identifying person seen on hidden bathroom camera

Investigators with the College Station Police Department are asking for your help identifying a person seen on a camera hidden in the public bathroom of a local business.

According to CSPD, the camera was found in the unisex bathroom on February 12.

Police did not identify the business where the camera was found.

Officers are looking for the man you see in the picture. If you recognize this person, you're asked to call 979-764-3600 and invasive visual recording case #2020-001221.