After recent break-in, authorities share ways to keep home safe during holidays

A Monday morning robbery on Autumn Circle Drive marks the 137th home burglary in the last six months in College Station. In 2018, there were 101 home burglaries in the same time frame.

According to College Station Police Officer Tristen Lopez, there are usually more robberies during the holiday season when people are traveling.

"We do end up having extra home burglaries during the holiday season," said Lopez. "A lot of that is they're targeting the homes that are out of town for the holidays."

Lopez said there are many ways to combat these robberies.

"Check all the windows and check all the doors and make sure it's all locked up," said Lopez. "Then consider letting a neighbor know you're out of town and see if they'll watch your house for you."

Bryan resident Tommy Ramirez said his family always travels during this time of year.

"We take some time to enjoy ourselves during the holidays," said Ramirez.

Ramirez said it helps them relax more on their vacation when they take extra precautions to protect their home.

"We definitely tell our neighbors that we're leaving," said Ramirez. "We have pretty dependable neighbors that can check on us."

Lopez said another safety measure you can take is investing in a security camera and a security system.

"There are some pretty inexpensive ones out there," said Lopez. "They can send you notifications and alert you when someone's in the house that shouldn't be, so hopefully it will call the police, and we can catch them."

Ramirez and his neighbors have even benefited from security cameras.

"We caught someone across the street at one of my neighbor's house," said Ramirez. "That was three or four weeks ago."

Lopez said you also want to make sure your house looks lived in while you're gone, and to not let mail and packages pile up. He said it is very tempting to post pictures of your vacation on social media, but he reminded us that burglars are on social media too.

"Just don't post online; if you have vacation pictures you want to share, wait until you get back, so you know your residence is taken care of," said Lopez.

Ramirez said they have never had an attempted break-in and recommend taking all of these extra precautions.

"We take the additional safeguards for it," said Ramirez. "Hopefully, those things will keep anyone from attempting to break in."