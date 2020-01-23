CSPD: Truck stolen before suspect broke into ATM

College Station police say someone stole a pick-up truck before breaking into an ATM Thursday morning.

Officers were at the Bank of America drive-thru location off University Drive near Texas Avenue early Thursday. A drive-up ATM was found busted open. Parts of the machine were scattered into a nearby driveway.

Investigators say that the suspect stole a truck from a College Station address and used to while they broke into the ATM. It was found abandoned at a hotel next to the bank.

Officers are still working to determine if any currency or property was stolen.