Shooting update: Man arrested on drug charges during investigation

College Station police say while they were investigating a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, they arrested a man on drug charges.

As police were responding to the shooting on Vassar Court, they said a 22-year-old man placed two backpacks with marijuana inside the trunk of a car before officers arrived.

The man admitted to police he was hiding the drugs because he knew officers would be searching the home.

Police have still not made any arrests for the actual shooting that occurred around 2:00 p.m. in the residential neighborhood near Tarrow Street.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting but nobody was hit by the gunfire.

Witnesses said they saw three men running from the area after hearing the shots. No detailed descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.