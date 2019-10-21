CSPD looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery

College Station police are asking for help locating a man they say took off during a traffic stop Friday night.

Ronald Miller was already wanted in Bryan for aggravated robbery in September. Bryan Police said then he was considered armed and dangerous.

CSPD says Miller took off in the 1100 block of Welsh Avenue near Holleman Drive Friday night. Despite a foot chase and a search, authorities couldn’t find him.

If you know where Miller is, call police or Crime Stoppers.

