College Station police ask for help finding missing teen

College Station police are asking for help finding Esperanza Arianna Parra. The 13-year-old was last seen Tuesday, April 21 at 9:00 p.m in south College Station.

According to police, she is 5'6" and 130 lbs. Investigators say has shoulder-length black hair, a notch shaved in her right eyebrow and a piercing in her left nostril.

The teen was wearing a black midriff top and shorts when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact College Station police at (979) 764-3600.